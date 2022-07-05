Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Gap Down to $150.44

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.44, but opened at $140.59. Quaker Chemical shares last traded at $142.47, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 32,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

