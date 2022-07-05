QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 198.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 61,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.5% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

