Quant Price Hits $60.63 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.63 or 0.00300251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $731.98 million and approximately $36.03 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.02158177 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006213 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

