Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $23,623.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,260.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,144.71 or 0.05650066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00028232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00248303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00605483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00522708 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,384,456 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

