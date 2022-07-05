Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.74

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 110596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTRH. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$199.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$39,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,935.79. Also, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at C$32,009.25.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

