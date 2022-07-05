RAI Finance Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and $630,785.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00141653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.01032401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00089331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016243 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.