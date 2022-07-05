Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 900 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of AutoZone worth $86,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $676,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AZO stock traded down $51.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,108.19. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,442. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,030.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,010.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.