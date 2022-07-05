Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,162. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

