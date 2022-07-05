Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.25% of NetApp worth $46,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,238. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. OTR Global downgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

