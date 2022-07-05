Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $37.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $25.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.96 and a 200 day moving average of $417.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

