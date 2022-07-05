Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $67.26 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $67,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,206. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

