Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $155,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, hitting $319.69. 13,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day moving average is $279.10. The company has a market capitalization of $303.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.