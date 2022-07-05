Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.