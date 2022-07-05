Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.0361 on Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $103.32 million and $1.29 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.01033488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00092445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,254,166 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.