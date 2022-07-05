Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.29. 4,020,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

