Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.29. 4,020,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.
In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.
Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
