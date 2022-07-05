Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $114,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

