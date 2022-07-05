Realio Network Price Down 11.9% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $136,290.60 and approximately $107,067.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

