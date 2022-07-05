Regents of The University of California Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. 37,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

