Reitmans (TSE:RET) Trading Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 22,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Reitmans (TSE:RET)
