Reviewing Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Milestone Scientific and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -76.86% -47.99% -38.73% Sanara MedTech -36.63% -31.14% -26.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 6.64 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -8.33 Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 6.86 -$7.92 million ($1.32) -15.71

Milestone Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Milestone Scientific on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

