Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

RVPH opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

In other news, CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

