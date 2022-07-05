Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Down 3.5%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €211.50 ($220.31) and last traded at €212.60 ($221.46). 261,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €220.30 ($229.48).

Separately, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

