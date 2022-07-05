Richard M. Olson Sells 12,600 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTC stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.43. 9,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,564. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

