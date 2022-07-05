Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTNTF opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $100.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.