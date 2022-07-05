RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 2.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,715. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

