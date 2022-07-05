RiverTree Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

NYSE:DVN traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 88,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,812,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,779 shares of company stock worth $4,014,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

