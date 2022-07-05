RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $17.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

