Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.19. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 391 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $32,674.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,404,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,550 shares of company stock worth $1,286,291.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.