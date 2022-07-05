ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $3.19 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $449,750.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011952 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00216997 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

