Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $392.55. 807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,515. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.93 and its 200 day moving average is $444.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

