Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,381,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,567,000. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 4.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 39.32% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 96.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 34.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 411.7% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

