Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 19,372 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. FOX comprises 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.05% of FOX worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FOX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FOX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

