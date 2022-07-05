Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 3.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.23% of Booking worth $217,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,717.69.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.05 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,082.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,239.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

