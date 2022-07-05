Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427,229 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 9.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $509,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

DE stock opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $294.29 and a one year high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.