Royal Bank of Canada Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.