Royale Finance Hits Market Cap of $157,370.75 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $157,370.75 and $16.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00152360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00082118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars.

