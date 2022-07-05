Rune (RUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $199.00

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Rune has a market capitalization of $259,677.74 and approximately $199.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $19.21 or 0.00098987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

