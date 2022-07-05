Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 8,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 989,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 92,327 shares of company stock worth $562,800 over the last three months. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,704 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

