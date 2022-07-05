Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $20.00. 2,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.