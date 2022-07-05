S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in June

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,288,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.57) to GBX 595 ($7.21) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

