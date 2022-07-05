SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SABS opened at 1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.69. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of 1.11 and a 12-month high of 12.90.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

