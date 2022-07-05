Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $383,663.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.21, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.8% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 328,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $69,766,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.