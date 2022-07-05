SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($126.04) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($133.33) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €85.44 ($89.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.79. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SAP has a 1-year low of €86.40 ($90.00) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($135.15).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

