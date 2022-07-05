SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 29.3% in June

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SAP by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $90.70. 63,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $151.48.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
SAP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.