SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 29.3% in June

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SAP by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $90.70. 63,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

