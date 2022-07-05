Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$36.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo stock opened at C$28.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.61. The firm has a market cap of C$11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 34.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

