Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 38,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

