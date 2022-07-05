Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,139,000. TNF LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 79,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,566,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

