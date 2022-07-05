Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,012,000 after buying an additional 1,002,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

