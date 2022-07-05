Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.51

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 17205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

