Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.